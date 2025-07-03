Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Opinions on Cloud and AI Growth Metrics

Recent discussions on X surrounding Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) have been notably active, with a focus on the company's robust performance in its core search and cloud divisions. Many users have highlighted the impressive growth in search revenue and the significant increase in cloud operating income, pointing to these metrics as signs of strong execution amidst a competitive tech landscape. The chatter reflects a keen interest in how Alphabet is leveraging AI innovations to maintain its edge, with some expressing optimism about future growth potential.
Additionally, there is a thread of conversation on X about Alphabet's strategic positioning in emerging technologies, particularly in AI infrastructure and autonomous vehicles. Posts have noted the company's self-generated compute capacity as a potential game-changer, though concerns linger about flat growth in certain non-core areas and the impact of competitors in the search space. These discussions paint a complex picture of a tech giant navigating both opportunity and challenge in a rapidly evolving sector.
Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.
Alphabet Inc. Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/20, 02/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $250,000 on 05/12.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/08, 04/29 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/21, 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JONATHAN L. JACKSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 03/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
Alphabet Inc. Insider Trading Activity
Alphabet Inc. insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 92 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 92 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 195,000 shares for an estimated $32,073,701.
- KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 79,066 shares for an estimated $15,140,566.
- JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 29,454 shares for an estimated $5,244,383.
- RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778.
- AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,413 shares for an estimated $1,955,717.
- JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 3,100 shares for an estimated $557,783.
- FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 685 shares for an estimated $119,382.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
Alphabet Inc. Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,289 institutional investors add shares of Alphabet Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 2,245 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 27,253,569 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,214,491,910
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 18,112,901 shares (-25.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,800,979,010
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 14,307,345 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,212,487,830
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 13,598,727 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,102,907,143
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 10,049,568 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,554,065,195
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 9,503,998 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,469,698,250
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,161,835 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,416,786,164
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Alphabet Inc. Government Contracts
We have seen $6,428,873 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- STRATUS POOL 1 CLOUD SERVICE BOA TO FOR GOOGLE CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDER CORE SERVICES: $6,414,993
- PR12901727_GOOGLE MIGRATION: $13,880
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
Alphabet Inc. Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for Alphabet Inc., check out Quiver Quantitative's $GOOGL forecast page.
Alphabet Inc. Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.