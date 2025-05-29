Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Opinions on AI Search Innovations

Recent discussions on X about Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) have been buzzing with excitement over the company's latest advancements in artificial intelligence, particularly with updates to Google Search and the integration of Gemini-powered features. Many users are highlighting the introduction of an experimental 'AI Mode' in Search, which promises to handle complex, multi-part queries in a conversational style, positioning Google as a strong competitor in the AI-driven search landscape. This flurry of activity reflects a broader interest in how Alphabet is leveraging AI to maintain its dominance in tech innovation.

Additionally, there’s a notable focus on Alphabet’s stock performance amidst broader market reactions to geopolitical events, such as tariff threats and their potential impact on tech giants. Posts on X suggest a mix of optimism about Alphabet’s long-term growth due to its AI initiatives, contrasted with concerns over short-term market volatility affecting the stock. The dynamic nature of these conversations underscores the intense scrutiny Alphabet faces as a leader in the tech sector.

Alphabet Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GOOGL stock 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

Alphabet Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Alphabet Inc. insiders have traded $GOOGL stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GOOGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITARK RAM SHRIRAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 151,566 shares for an estimated $28,554,287 .

. SUNDAR PICHAI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 130,000 shares for an estimated $20,848,343 .

. JOHN KENT WALKER (President, Global Affairs, CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 46,274 shares for an estimated $8,484,299 .

. RUTH PORAT (President, Chief Invs. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 17,690 shares for an estimated $3,245,778 .

. AMIE THUENER O'TOOLE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 14,614 shares for an estimated $2,748,517 .

. JOHN L. HENNESSY has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $778,717 .

. FRANCES ARNOLD has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 675 shares for an estimated $118,612.

Alphabet Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,345 institutional investors add shares of Alphabet Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 2,362 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Alphabet Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $6,203,473 of award payments to $GOOGL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

Alphabet Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GOOGL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Alphabet Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GOOGL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GOOGL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $185.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $195.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $190.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $160.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $202.0 on 03/18/2025

