Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) standing at $164.50, reflecting a -1.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.83, marking a 18.06% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $72.79 billion, indicating a 13.65% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.63 per share and a revenue of $292.25 billion, representing changes of +31.55% and +13.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Alphabet Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.19% increase. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.57, so one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.23 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

