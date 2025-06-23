Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $166.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.1% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alphabet Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.12, signifying a 12.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $78.88 billion, up 10.55% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.51 per share and revenue of $326.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.28% and +10.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.64. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.64.

We can additionally observe that GOOG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.18. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 139, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

