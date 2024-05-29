Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) standing at $177.40, reflecting a -0.35% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.74% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.87, showcasing a 29.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $70.55 billion, up 13.67% from the year-ago period.

GOOG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.70 per share and revenue of $291.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.76% and +13.55%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.35% increase. Alphabet Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.16.

It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

