Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) ended the recent trading session at $361.17, demonstrating a -1.25% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.86%.

The company's stock has dropped by 7.88% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.85, marking a 23.38% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $101 billion, reflecting a 23.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.29 per share and a revenue of $422.05 billion, signifying shifts of +32.19% and +23.08%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alphabet Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% upward. Currently, Alphabet Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Alphabet Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.59. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.38.

It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.76.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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