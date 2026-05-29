Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the most recent trading day at $376.43, moving -2.51% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.21%.

The company's stock has climbed by 1.09% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.04%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $2.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.38%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101 billion, indicating a 23.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.29 per share and a revenue of $422.05 billion, demonstrating changes of +32.19% and +23.08%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 23.98% increase. Currently, Alphabet Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.02 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.19.

We can additionally observe that GOOG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GOOG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.