Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed at $358.71, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 0.37% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.22%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.64%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.86, up 23.81% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101.22 billion, indicating a 23.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.32 per share and revenue of $423.63 billion, indicating changes of +32.47% and +23.54%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.39 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means Alphabet Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that GOOG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.55. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.