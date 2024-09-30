Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) reached $167.15, with a +1.13% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.83, reflecting a 18.06% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $72.78 billion, up 13.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.63 per share and revenue of $292.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.55% and +13.92%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Alphabet Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.03% increase. Alphabet Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Alphabet Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.59, so one might conclude that Alphabet Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that GOOG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 141, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.