Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) closed the most recent trading day at $157.81, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alphabet Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.83, up 18.06% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $72.79 billion, showing a 13.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.63 per share and a revenue of $292.25 billion, indicating changes of +31.55% and +13.93%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.19% upward. Currently, Alphabet Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Alphabet Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.17.

It is also worth noting that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

