Alphabet Inc - Class C (GOOG) Price Target Increased by 11.09% to 150.26

The average one-year price target for Alphabet Inc - Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been revised to 150.26 / share. This is an increase of 11.09% from the prior estimate of 135.27 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 122.57 to a high of 210.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.88% from the latest reported closing price of 133.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet Inc - Class C. This is a decrease of 164 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOG is 1.41%, an increase of 22.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.65% to 3,887,194K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOG is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 156,692K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157,137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 7.92% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 121,631K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152,030K shares, representing a decrease of 24.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 12.74% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,158K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122,410K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 7.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 97,335K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,481K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 8.24% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 85,666K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,652K shares, representing an increase of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOG by 36.17% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

