Alphabet Has a Massive Advantage in the AI Race -- and No, It's Not Gemini

Key Points

In AI, staying power is likely more important than early leadership.

Alphabet's cash flow is a strategic advantage.

Investors get AI exposure with lower execution risk.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

When investors talk about artificial intelligence (AI), they usually focus on models. Who has the smartest system? Who leads on benchmarks? Who launches the most impressive features?

That focus makes sense. Better models often translate into better products. But it misses a more important question: Who can afford to keep building, improving, and scaling AI over time?

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In a capital-intensive race like this, the answer may matter more than the model's quality. And by that standard, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) holds one of the industry's strongest advantages.

It isn't Gemini. It's cash flow.

AI is a long-term investment

Artificial intelligence does not behave like traditional software, one that companies build once and monetize forever. It demands constant reinvestment. Companies must build data centers, design or acquire advanced chips, and run enormous amounts of compute. They must train larger models, deploy them globally, and keep improving them as usage grows. In reality, this process never really ends.

That reality means companies don't just compete on innovation. They compete on how long they can sustain investment at scale.

Alphabet can invest heavily due to its massive profitability

Like most start-ups, new AI companies constantly operate under pressure. They must show fast-growing user metrics, justify rising costs, and constantly raise external capital to keep growing. Alphabet operates from a different position. Its core businesses generated a mind-blowing $165 billion in operating cash flow in 2025. That financial strength allows the company to invest aggressively in AI infrastructure without compromising its financial stability.

As a result, Alphabet can build custom chips, expand its global data center footprint, and fund long-term research -- all while maintaining profitability. For perspective, Alphabet expects to spend about $180 billion in capital expenditures (capex) in 2026. But with its massive cash-generating machine, it doesn't need to slow down to protect margins or wait for external validation. It simply keeps investing.

Time becomes a strategic advantage

In emerging technologies, speed often attracts attention. The reality, however, is that a company's staying power usually determines the outcomes.

Particularly, companies that endure early inefficiencies, refine their products, and improve steadily over time tend to win. But that's only possible if it can afford to spend for long term. And that's exactly what Alphabet is positioned to do.

Alphabet can experiment across multiple AI applications, gradually adjust monetization strategies, and absorb short-term trade-offs. That flexibility allows it to iterate and deliver solid products rather than rushing out half-baked solutions.

In other words, time is to Alphabet's advantage, a huge luxury that newcomers don't possess.

What does it mean for investors?

Most investors focus on who leads the AI race today. That's useful, but incomplete. The more important question is probably who can stay in the race long enough to win it?

Alphabet's advantage doesn't depend on a single product or breakthrough. It comes from its ability to invest, adapt, and scale AI across its existing and new products, year after year.

In a landscape where models, competition, and technology constantly evolve, a company's ability to keep going is key to long-term success. And that makes Alphabet one of best-positioned companies to win the AI race in the long run.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.