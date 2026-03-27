Alphabet Has Fallen 16% From Its Highs: Panic or Opportunity?

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), last year's top-performing Magnificent Seven stock, have sold off sharply from their record February high. The stock has now fallen by almost 20%, entering correction territory. In late March, it broke below the key $300 support level, signaling a potential short-term momentum shift.

A jury's March 25 ruling added to the negative sentiment, finding its subsidiary YouTube liable in a social media addiction case and ordering a $3 million payment. That figure is, of course, about as significant as a rounding error for a company valued at $3.5 trillion.

Still, the headlines haven't helped. With the stock in correction territory, investors might be asking a fair question: Is it time to sell, or is this the buying opportunity patient investors have been waiting for?

Correction Territory, But the Higher Timeframe Trend Remains Intact

From a technical perspective, this still looks like a pullback and correction within a broader, higher-timeframe uptrend. On the weekly chart, the stock remains in a firm uptrend, with the current decline representing the first major pullback and retest since the breakout in July of last year.

With the stock now below $300, the next potential area of support is around $280, where Alphabet spent several weeks consolidating in November of last year. If the correction accelerates alongside broader market weakness, the final and most critical support zone would be the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently sitting near $260. That level would represent a meaningful low-risk area to watch closely for signs of stabilization and potential re-entry.

The Fundamentals Have Rarely Been Stronger

If the technical picture calls for some patience, the fundamental picture provides the conviction. Just over a month ago, Alphabet reported its Q4 and full-year 2025 results, and the numbers were exceptional across the board. For the third consecutive quarter, the company exceeded both earnings and revenue expectations, surpassing $400 billion in annual revenue for the first time in company history.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.82, ahead of the $2.59 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $113.83 billion, beating forecasts of $111.43 billion. For the full year, Alphabet generated $402.8 billion in revenue and $10.81 in EPS, reflecting year-over-year growth of 17% and 34%, respectively.

Google Cloud continues to be the standout growth driver. Fourth-quarter cloud revenue reached $17.66 billion, up 48% year over year and well above estimates. On an annualized basis, Google Cloud has now surpassed a $70 billion revenue run rate. Cloud backlog surged 55% quarter over quarter to $240 billion, up from $155 billion the prior quarter, providing exceptional forward visibility.

The core advertising business remains resilient, too. Search revenue rose 17% year over year in Q4, demonstrating that AI disruption concerns have yet to materially affect Google's most important revenue engine. YouTube generated more than $60 billion in combined advertising and subscription revenue in 2025, while Alphabet now boasts 325 million paid consumer subscriptions across its platforms. On the AI front, Gemini surpassed 750 million monthly active users, with over 10 billion tokens processed per minute through direct API usage, reflecting rapid enterprise and developer adoption.

Analysts and Institutions Aren't Worried

Despite the selloff, Wall Street sentiment toward the tech giant has rarely been more bullish. Of the 51 analysts covering the stock, 46 have assigned a Buy rating, resulting in a consensus Moderate Buy. The consensus price target of $367.18 implies nearly 26% upside from current levels, a move that would take the stock to new all-time highs.

Institutional flows tell the same story. Over the prior 12 months, $164 billion has flowed into the stock versus $82 billion in outflows, a significant net inflow that reflects deep and sustained confidence in Alphabet's execution, fundamentals, and long-term positioning.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.