Alphabet: Google Cloud's Growth Story Comes With 1 Major Red Flag (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Key Points

Alphabet's Google Cloud segment posted a phenomenal 82% year-over-year revenue growth in Q2.

The once asset-light business just reported negative free cash flow for the first time in its public history.

Prospective shareholders must think through the long-term implications of the spending boom.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

For the three-month period that ended June 30, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported a better-than-expected top line of $119.8 billion. This figure was propelled by the monster success of Google Cloud, which posted stellar year-over-year revenue growth of 82%. This was after a huge 63% gain in the first quarter.

The Alphabet thesis is becoming more defined by its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions. Investors must know that the Google Cloud story comes with one major red flag: negative free cash flow.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

So much demand

It's hard not to come away impressed by Google Cloud, whose revenue growth is accelerating in remarkable fashion. The segment ended the second quarter with a whopping $514 billion in customer backlogs, more than half of which management expects to register as revenue within the next 24 months.

"We are seeing strong, diversified demand across products, customers, geographies, and industries," CEO Sundar Pichai said on the Q2 2026 earnings call.

Scalability is on full display. Google Cloud's operating income came in at $8.8 billion during Q2, skyrocketing 212% compared to the same period last year.

On the surface, it looks like Alphabet is thriving in the AI revolution. Not only is the cloud division booming, but Google Search and YouTube are also benefiting from AI capabilities.

Positive to negative

Investors need to pay closer attention to the company's financial situation. Alphabet reported negative free cash flow (FCF) of $5.9 billion last quarter. This was perhaps the first time in its entire history as a public company, which goes all the way back to 2004, that this happened.

Management is embarking on an unprecedented spending spree. The forecast for capital expenditures (capex) was once again raised, now projected to total $195 billion to $205 billion in 2026. There are only 84 public companies in the world worth more than this amount.

After repurchasing $45.7 billion worth of shares in 2025, Alphabet paused this key capital allocation activity in the first six months of this year. And it has started tapping external financing sources via debt and equity markets to fund its AI investment cycle.

Investors who have followed Alphabet for years understand that we are in uncharted waters here. What was once an asset-light business has now morphed into a capital-intensive operation.

When will the capex cycle taper off? And when will FCF become positive again? These are the most important questions shareholders need to ask. All eyes are on the topic of return on invested capital.

It's impossible to know the answers. However, if you're willing to buy this Magnificent Seven stock right now and hold for five years, these are the uncertainties you must grapple with.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $377,990!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,269,518!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.