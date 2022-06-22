Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Tasks With Latest Feature

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently adding features to its to-do lists and reminder setting application, Google Tasks.

Reportedly, Google has added a capability to Google Tasks through which users can star mark important reminders on the Android, iOS and web apps.

The new feature provides quick access to important tasks to customers using Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic and Business.

With the recent move, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to Google Tasks users. This, in turn, is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Tasks.

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With the recent initiative, Alphabet has added strength to the Google Workspace, consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts, Tasks and more. Moreover, Google Workspace has been driving the company’s momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Beside the latest move, Google Meet was updated with picture-in-picture and multi-pinning features to help presenters and attendees stay glued to meetings.

Google Docs is gearing up to add emoji reactions in documents to express opinions informally.

Gmail introduced a feature that allows users to pause mobile notifications, while the desktop client remains active.

All these endeavors are expected to continuously bolster the adoption rate of Google Workspace, which will likely drive the company’s top-line growth in the days ahead.

This, in turn, will help GOOGL win investors’ confidence in the near as well as long term.

Shares of the company have lost 23% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 32.3%.

Competitive Scenario

Not only Google but other companies like Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL which also offer workspace tools as well as productivity applications, are in the fray.

Shares of Microsoft have lost 28% in the year-to-date period. MSFT offers Microsoft365, which delivers powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize and connect.

Microsoft’s cloud-based task management application named Microsoft To Do allows users to manage their tasks from a smartphone, tablet and computer, which remains noteworthy.

Apple has lost 23.5% in the year-to-date period. The company’s Apple iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Apple’s Task app helps users to set reminders and let them organize their personal and work projects seamlessly.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing endeavors to strengthen Google Workspace offerings are likely to continue aiding its customer momentum which in turn will keep the company ahead of the abovementioned peers.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider Avnet AVT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avnet has gained 3.3% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVT is currently projected at 37.2%.

