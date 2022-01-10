Alphabet (GOOGL) to Bring New YouTube Music Feature to Wear OS

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to develop new and innovative features in a bid to bolster its presence in the wearable space.

According to 9TO5Google, the company is gearing up to add a home screen tile to the YouTube Music app for Wear OS. This serves as a testament to the abovementioned fact.

With the help of the home screen tile feature, Wear OS users can listen to their favorite YouTube Music playlist or album that they have recently played.

On the back of the recent effort, the company aims to provide an enhanced music experience to smartwatch users. This is likely to expand its reach to customers.

Further, the latest move is expected to benefit GOOGL in expanding its footprint in the smartwatch market.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Efforts to Boost Prospects

The smartwatch market has been witnessing significant growth due to the rising adoption of smartwatches, as it offers numerous customer requirements like time schedules, fitness tracking, music and other features in a single device.

Per a Market Data Forecast report, the underlinedmarket is expected to hit $132.9 billion by 2026 from $57.3 billion in 2021, progressing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026.

We believe the expanding efforts of Google in the smartwatch space position it well to capitalize on the abovementioned prospects.

Apart from the latest move, the company has added Google Maps to Wear OS watches.

In addition, GOOGL’s growing focus on improving battery life and health features of smartwatches holds promise.

Further, the acquisition of Fitbit last year to focus on the health features of the smartwatch remains noteworthy.

Competitive Scenario

Given the upbeat scenario in the smartwatch market, not only Google but also other players including Apple AAPL, Garmin GRMN and Huawei are increasing their initiatives to penetrate the market.

Notably, Apple Watch editions including Series 7, Series 6, Series 5 and SE are all compatible with the Apple Music app. Further, users of the Apple smartwatch can also listen to Spotify SPOT music and podcasts.

Also, customers using Garmin watches such as Garmin Venu SQ and Forerunner 245 can enjoy music from Spotify and Deezer while working out.

In addition, the Huawei smartwatch lets users transfer music in their smartwatches from different sources through Bluetooth. Customers can also install third-party music apps on Huawei watches and play music when connected online.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing efforts to strengthen its Wear OS are expected to continue helping it gain a competitive edge against peers.

It is to be noted that Google’s parent Alphabet has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.