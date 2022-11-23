Alphabet (GOOGL) to Attract Users With New YouTube TV Channels

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently introducing channels to its streaming television service, YouTube TV.

According to 9TO5Google, YouTube TV users can watch HBO Max and Cinemax preview without any charge until Nov 29, 2022. Interested users can continue watching after the last date by subscribing to membership.

On YouTube TV, users can search channels to watch shows like The White Lotus, House of the Dragon and Westworld on mobile, web and television.

With this recent effort, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to customers. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of YouTube TV.

Efforts to Bolster YouTube TV

Apart from the latest move, YouTube TV offers 4K on seven different channels, including Discovery, ESPN, NBC Sports, FX, Fox Sports, National Geographic and Tastemade.

Moreover, Google introduced NBA game in 4K on YouTube TV for subscribers.

Google has been taking various initiatives to attract new as well as retain the old customers.

Recently, Google rolled out the picture-in-picture feature on YouTube TV for iPhone and iPad app users to let them simultaneously watch YouTube and use other iOS applications.

Further, GOOGL introduced a referral program on YouTube TV that rewards both users and their friends who join the cord-cutting service.

We believe, the growing efforts will continue to contribute well to Alphabet’s Google services’ revenues in the upcoming period.

Revenues from the Google services business increased 2.5% year over year to $61.4 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total third-quarter revenues.

Competitive Scenario

The growing efforts toward YouTube TV are aiding Alphabet in expanding its presence in the booming live TV streaming space.

This, in turn, is likely to help GOOGL win investors' confidence in the days ahead.

Shares of Alphabet have been down 33% in the year-to-date period compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 30.9%.

Apart from GOOGL, companies like The Walt Disney DIS, DISH Network DISH and fubo TV FUBO are making strong initiatives to penetrate the live TV streaming space.

Disney’s Hulu Plus Live TV offers more than 75 top channels on its platform with live sports, news, events, movies and more. Hulu users can also access the entire Hulu streaming library. Further, DIS started offering unlimited free DVR to all Hulu Plus Live subscribers, as part of their subscription plan, from Apr 13, which remains noteworthy. DIS lost 37.9% in the same time frame.

DISH Network’s app-based TV service Sling TV lets users stream live television and on-demand content over the Internet. Sling TV comes in two packages, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, which are notably the lowest live-linear online streaming services in the industry. In addition to affordable pricing, Sling TV has two features, an updated DVR and a new interface, providing an enhanced experience to customers. DISH has lost 52.2% in the year-to-date period.

fubo TV offers a wide selection of channels, including news, movies, sports and more. The live TV streaming service best caters to sports fans as they can enjoy live matches like Champions League, English Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga and others. FUBO has lost 82.5% in the year-to-date period.

Nevertheless, GOOGL’s growing channels on YouTube TV are expected to help it gain a competitive edge over its peers.

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

