Alphabet (GOOGL) to Add Unmute Shortcut Feature to Google Meet

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to introduce innovative features to bolster its video-conferencing software, Google Meet.

This is evident from the fact that Google is rolling out a shortcut feature in Google Meet, which will let users unmute themselves by pressing the space bar.

Reportedly, the shortcut capability will be useful for those users who forget to mute themselves after unmuting.

The latest capability will be available to customers using Google Workspace and those with personal Google Accounts on all web browsers.

With the recent innovative feature, GOOGL aims to help presenters and attendees attend meetings in an effective way.

Competitive Video-Conferencing Market

We believe, the above-mentioned benefits of the latest feature are expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Meet in the days ahead, which in turn, will expand Alphabet’s presence in the booming video-conferencing market further.

Per a Fortune Business Insights report, the underlined market is expected to hit $14.6 billion by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% between 2022 and 2029.

Given this upbeat scenario, not only GOOGL but other companies like Microsoft MSFT, Cisco Systems CSCO and Zoom Video Communications ZM are also taking strong measures to bolster their presence in this space.

Shares of Microsoft have been down 20.3% in the year-to-date period. In May, Microsoft introduced a feature whereby users can schedule a meeting, a private appointment or vacations and update those on the calendar.

Further, Microsoft Teams’ auto-suggesting feature remains noteworthy, suggesting the most relevant search results across chats, files, people and other content stored or shared in the app.

Cisco, having lost 27.6% in the year-to-date period, released the latest Webex Calling features in the Webex Suite in June 2022 to improve work flexibility, reliability and audio quality.

Cisco introduced devices for hybrid work like the Webex Room Bar and Cisco Video Phone 8875. The Webex Room Bar can turn huddle spaces and small-to-medium-sized meeting rooms into a hub to engage in collaborations, while the Cisco Video Phone 8875 lets Webex users conduct phone calls and video meetings, ensuring maximum productivity.

Zoom made its digital canvas named Zoom Whiteboard generally available in April. Zoom Whiteboard offers a unified solution for collaboration and creation on the ZM platform.

Shares of Zoom have been down 55.8% in the year-to-date period. ZM further added capabilities to Zoom Chat and Meetings in April to help teachers engage and manage their students remotely.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing initiatives to strengthen Google Meet are expected to help it gain a competitive edge over its peers.

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

The recent initiative in Google Meet bodes well for Alphabet’s consistent efforts in strengthening the Google Workspace offerings consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts and more.

Google Workspace has been driving GOOGL’s momentum for a while across organizations, demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from the latest step, Google released a redesigned version of the layout of emails sent by Google Calendar to make the event details useful and accessible to users.

Additionally, Google Docs is gearing up for adding emoji reactions to documents for expressing opinions informally.

Gmail introduced a feature that allows users to pause mobile notifications while the desktop client remains active.

All these endeavors are expected to continuously increase demand for Google Workspace, which will likely drive Alphabet’s top line in the days ahead.

Evidently, this will aid GOOGL in winning investors’ confidence in the near and the long term.

Shares of Google’s parent Alphabet have been down 23.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 27%.





