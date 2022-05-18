Alphabet (GOOGL) to Add Music Streaming Feature to Wear OS

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to develop new and innovative features to bolster its presence in the wearable space.

Reportedly, Alphabet is gearing up for a streaming support to provide its customers with, using the YouTube Music app for Wear OS.

With this streaming capability, Wear OS users can enjoy their favorite songs, albums or playlists by streaming those over cellular connection or LTE (long-term evolution) streaming without downloading the same. Moreover, users can listen to songs without pairing the device.

To avail the streaming feature, users have to subscribe to the YouTube Music Premium or YouTube Premium.

Courtesy of this recent breakthrough, Alphabet aims to provide an enhanced music experience to smartwatch users. This is likely to expand its reach among its target consumers.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

GOOGL Ups the Ante Against AAPL & GRMN

Riding on this latest move, Google ups its game against Apple AAPL and Garmin GRMN, which are also making concerted efforts to deliver an enhanced user experience.

Apple Watch editions, including Series 7, Series 6, Series 5 and SE, are all compatible with the Apple Music app. Further, users of the AAPL smartwatch can listen to Spotify music and podcasts.

Additionally, subscribed users can stream music on their smartwatch from Apple Music and Apple Music Voice without having to connect the watch with iPhone.

Users of Garmin watches can store hundreds of songs in the watch for phone-free listening. Music lovers can either sync their own songs or download from Spotify, Amazon Music and Deezer.

Moreover, GRMN watches, including Garmin Venu SQ and Forerunner 245, let users stream music from Spotify and Deezer while working out.

Google Solidifies Smartwatch Efforts

Nevertheless, Google’s growing efforts to strengthen its Wear OS are expected to continue helping it gain a competitive edge against peers.

Apart from the latest move, Alphabet is prepping for a home screen tile to be added to the YouTube Music app for Wear OS.

Further, GOOGL added Google Maps to Wear OS watches. Also, its deepening focus on improving battery life and health features of smartwatches holds promise.

It is also worth mentioning that Alphabetrecently ended the quest for its long-awaited smartwatch by introducing Google Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference. Notably, the watch runs on Wear OS software and is powered by Fitbit’s technology.

We believe, the above-mentioned endeavors are expected to help GOOGL expand its presence in the booming smartwatch market.

The underlined market is witnessing significant growth on the rising adoption of smartwatches, as it offers numerous customer requirements like time schedules, fitness tracking, music and other features in a single device.

Per a Facts and Factors report, theglobal smartwatch market is expected to hit $97.5 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2028.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider Jack Henry & Associates JKHY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Jack Henry & Associates has gained 12.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for JKHY is currently projected at 9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.