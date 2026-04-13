Alphabet (GOOGL) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $321.24, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Shares of the internet search leader have appreciated by 4.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of Alphabet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.64, down 6.05% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $92.14 billion, showing a 20.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $11.54 per share and a revenue of $409.58 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.75% and +19.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Alphabet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% higher. As of now, Alphabet holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Alphabet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 13.31.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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