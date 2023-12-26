Alphabet (GOOGL) Strengthens Messaging App With Latest Move

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google is constantly making efforts to enhance its messaging application, Google Messages, in a bid to boost its worldwide adoption rate. This is evident from the recent expansion of the Magic Compose feature in the United Kingdom and France.

Initially launched exclusively in the United States, Magic Compose is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based feature of Google Messages. Moreover, Google integrated generative AI capabilities into its Google Messages app with Magic Compose.

The underlined feature reads 20 conversations and generates responses based on user needs. Users can prompt it to write a professional message stating their absence from work.

Additionally, Magic Compose can generate poetic responses or replies in various moods, such as Excited, Chill, Formal and Short replies, or poetic styles like Shakespearean or Lyrical responses.

Google Messages in Focus

Apart from the latest move, the company recently revealed that it has added a new in-app contacts page for Google Messages, replacing the previous method of tapping the photo + name at the top of a conversation.

It is also adding a Material 3 carousel to its Messages app, allowing items to expand and shrink while scrolling, with a display of videos, links and more.

Additionally, Google introduced Photomoji for reactions and stickers on Google Messages, with the app displaying a circular badge over the compose button. Users can add new emojis by long-pressing on SMS or RCS chat.

We believe that all the above-mentioned endeavors will likely strengthen Alphabet’s Android offerings, which, in turn, will boost its Google Services segment, which accounts for the majority of GOOGL’s total revenues.

In third-quarter 2023, Google Services’ revenues increased 10.8% year over year to $67.99 billion, accounting for 88.6% of total revenues.

For 2023, our model projects Google Services revenues at $269.03 billion, reflecting growth of 6.1% year over year.

Growing AI Efforts

Notably, the latest move is in sync with Google’s growing efforts to enhance its product portfolio with AI technology. Moreover, its aggressive stance on generative AI remains noteworthy and is likely to instill investor optimism in the stock.

Shares of GOOGL have surged 60.4% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 52.3%.

Recently, the company introduced Duet AI, which is a code assistance tool that suggests and completes codes for developers in real time.

Further, it launched MedLM, a family of generative AI models intended for the healthcare industry. MedLM uses large language models to enhance its ability to address medical inquiries.

Furthermore, the company unveiled Gemini 1.0, its next-generation foundation model, which can understand, code and combine various media, enhancing reasoning and coding capabilities.

Additionally, Google is set to introduce an AI-powered “Help me write” feature to Chrome for Desktop use. This new AI feature can adjust its writing style, including Shorten or Elaborate options, as well as Casual or Formal options, with fewer options than Docs or Messages.

All these efforts are likely to aid Alphabet to capitalize on the growth prospects present in the booming generative AI space.

A report by Fortune Business Insights suggests that the market is expected to hit $667.96 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 47.5% between 2023 and 2030.

