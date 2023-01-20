Alphabet (GOOGL) Strengthens Google Meet With Zoom Tie-Up

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently adding innovative features to bolster its video-conferencing software Google Meet on the back of strategic partnerships.

This is evident from the fact that Google in collaboration with Zoom Video Communications ZM is rolling out a video-conferencing device interoperability for Google Meet with Zoom.

Per the partnership terms, users can join Zoom Meetings from Google Meet hardware devices or join Google Meet meetings from Zoom Rooms.

The current feature is available for enterprise customers with hardware devices.

With the recent alliance, Google focuses on helping customers collaborate with people outside of the Google Meet ecosystem.

Growing Google Meet Initiatives

Apart from the latest effort, Google added a 360-degree background feature to Google Meet, which will let users to customize their video feed while attending meetings.

Google introduced emoji reactions to Meet. The reactions appear as a small badge in the sender’s video tile. The feature aims to help participants engage in meetings without interrupting the speaker.

Google rolled out a Google Meet shortcut feature for the desktop version. The capability allows users to unmute themselves by holding down the space bar. Users can mute themselves by releasing the space bar. The capability helps users to stay muted when they forget to mute themselves after unmuting.

Google added a live sharing feature to Meet, which lets all meeting participants to interact with the YouTube or Spotify content, or games that’s being shared to them.

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With the growing Google Meet initiatives, Google is consistently adding strength to the Google Workspace, consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Voice and more.

Apart from Meet efforts, Google added a suspected spam caller feature to Google Voice, which lets users view the suspected spam caller both on the call screen and history list. They can also confirm a suspected spam call and send the number to the spam folder.

Google updated Google Docs by adding emoji reactions to documents for expressing opinions informally. It also added writing suggestions capability, featuring a purple underline to help users with the tone, style and word choice.

These initiatives will continue to help Google gain momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools. This, in turn, will drive Google’s parent Alphabet’s top line in the days ahead.

We believe that this will help the company in winning the confidence of the investors in the near and long terms.

Shares of Alphabet have lost 28.6% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 23.8%.

