Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $118.33, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 5.03% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

Alphabet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.21 billion, up 4.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $248.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.64% and +6.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.75, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

