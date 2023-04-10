Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $106.44, moving -1.83% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 19.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $56.95 billion, up 1.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $247.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.06% and +5.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower within the past month. Alphabet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Alphabet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.37.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

