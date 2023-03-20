Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $101.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 7.71% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 11.38% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.89 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $246.7 billion, which would represent changes of +12.28% and +5.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.51% lower. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.43.

Investors should also note that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.4 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

