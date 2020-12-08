Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $1,811.33, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.42%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $15.49, up 0.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.48 billion, up 15.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $51.54 per share and revenue of $145.97 billion, which would represent changes of +4.84% and +10.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GOOGL currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.91.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 2.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

