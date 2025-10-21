Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -2.37%: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $250.46, moving -2.37% from the previous trading session. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

The internet search leader's stock has climbed by 1.59% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.27, indicating a 7.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $84.57 billion, up 13.44% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.94 per share and revenue of $334.76 billion, indicating changes of +23.63% and +13.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alphabet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Currently, Alphabet is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.82 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.78.

We can additionally observe that GOOGL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

