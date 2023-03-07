Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $93.86, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 7.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.28%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $56.89 billion, up 1.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.12 per share and revenue of $246.7 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.28% and +5.48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.61% lower. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alphabet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.58. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.2, which means Alphabet is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

