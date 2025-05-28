Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $172.36, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 7.95% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.21% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.37% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alphabet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.12, reflecting a 12.17% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.86 billion, up 10.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.47 per share and revenue of $323.73 billion, which would represent changes of +17.79% and +9.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Alphabet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.93.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

