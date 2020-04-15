Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $1,257.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 13.16% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.40, down 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.36 billion, up 13.17% from the prior-year quarter.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $46.25 per share and revenue of $144.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.92% and +9.62%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 14.52% lower. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOOGL has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.36 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.18, which means GOOGL is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

