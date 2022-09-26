Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $98.17, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 10.51% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.44 billion, up 8.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.21 per share and revenue of $236.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.13% and +11.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Alphabet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.38, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



