Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,415.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.53% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 7.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GOOGL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $19.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.64% and +29.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.77% higher within the past month. GOOGL is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GOOGL has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.14 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.48.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.