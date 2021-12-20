Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,832.14, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had lost 4.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $26.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.3 billion, up 27.71% from the year-ago period.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $108.29 per share and revenue of $209.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +84.76% and +39.8%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Alphabet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.92, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.