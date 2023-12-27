Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Alphabet (GOOGL) standing at $140.41, reflecting a -0.78% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.15% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Alphabet in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.62, showcasing a 54.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $70.59 billion, showing a 11.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.82 per share and a revenue of $254.71 billion, demonstrating changes of +27.63% and +8.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.2% higher. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Alphabet is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.11.

It's also important to note that GOOGL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.43.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.