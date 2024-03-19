Alphabet (GOOGL) Soars 4.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Alphabet (GOOGL) shares ended the last trading session 4.6% higher at $147.68. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Alphabet extended its rally, driven by a report related to its talks with Apple regarding Gemini AI. Reportedly, Apple is in negotiations with Alphabet to power AI features of iPhones with the latter’s Gemini AI models.

This internet search leader is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +27.4%. Revenues are expected to be $65.95 billion, up 13.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Alphabet, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GOOGL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Alphabet belongs to the Zacks Internet - Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Uber Technologies (UBER), closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $75.70. Over the past month, UBER has returned -3%.

Uber's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.1% over the past month to $0.20. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +350%. Uber currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

