Alphabet (GOOGL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $156.42, changing hands as low as $155.96 per share. Alphabet Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOOGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GOOGL's low point in its 52 week range is $120.2057 per share, with $191.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.45. The GOOGL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

