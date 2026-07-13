Alphabet (GOOGL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $352.51, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.55%.

The stock of internet search leader has fallen by 0.7% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Alphabet in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.86, showcasing a 23.81% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $101.22 billion, indicating a 23.86% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $14.32 per share and a revenue of $423.63 billion, indicating changes of +32.47% and +23.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Alphabet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Alphabet is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.94. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.4 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.53. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.