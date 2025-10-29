Alphabet (GOOGL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Alphabet (GOOGL) reported $87.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.3%. EPS of $2.87 for the same period compares to $2.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $84.96 billion, representing a surprise of +2.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.99%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs) : $14.88 billion compared to the $15.01 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts.

: $14.88 billion compared to the $15.01 billion average estimate based on 12 analysts. Headcount (Number of employees) : 190,167 compared to the 187,952 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 190,167 compared to the 187,952 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenues- EMEA : $29.91 billion compared to the $29.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year.

: $29.91 billion compared to the $29.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.4% year over year. Revenues- United States : $48.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%.

: $48.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.11 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13%. Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America) : $6.07 billion compared to the $6.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.

: $6.07 billion compared to the $6.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year. Revenues- APAC : $17.82 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%.

: $17.82 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $17.15 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.5%. Revenues- Google properties : $66.83 billion compared to the $65.18 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.

: $66.83 billion compared to the $65.18 billion average estimate based on 11 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year. Revenues- YouTube ads : $10.26 billion versus $10.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $10.26 billion versus $10.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Revenues- Google Network : $7.35 billion compared to the $7.35 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year.

: $7.35 billion compared to the $7.35 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.6% year over year. Revenues- Google Search & other : $56.57 billion versus $55.15 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.

: $56.57 billion versus $55.15 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change. Revenues- Google advertising : $74.18 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $72.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%.

: $74.18 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $72.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.7%. Revenues- Google Cloud: $15.16 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $14.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.5%.

Here is how Alphabet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Alphabet have returned +10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

