Alphabet (GOOGL) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of the Google and YouTube parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) have fallen 23% over the past year, compared to a 6.6% decline in the S&P 500 index, partly driven by concerns that the Department of Justice was suing the company over what it attributes as anti-trust practices.

But this isn’t the first time the tech conglomerate has had a spotlight on its business. Digital advertising, which includes YouTube ads, Search ads and Network ads, remains the company's major revenue and profitability driver. Google's advertising business grew mid double-digits last quarter to north of $50 billion. There is still the question of how the lawsuit will play out and what the end result will be.

This is one of many items the management will be asked about when the company reports fourth quarter final 2022 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Amid various macroeconomic concerns such as rising inflation, consistent execution hasn’t been an issue for Google. In the last two years, the company’s quarterly reports have beaten revenue estimates for eight consecutive times, while missing on profit estimates just once in that span. But the stock is cheap, according to Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, who sees some similarities with the 2008 global financial crisis.

Thill, who has a Buy rating and $125 price target on GOOGL stock, believes there is a near 30% upside from current levels. Thill suggests being "tactically cautious" in the near term, with macroeconomic headwinds swirling, but "for investors looking past the looming recession," GOOGL is trading well below its historical average on a profitability perspective. Google's advertising business, which is expected to experience some weakness, will continue to be a key driver of that valuation. On Thursday investors will look to see if Google’s other businesses can be a strong offsetting factor.

For the quarter that ended December, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $1.18 per share on revenue of $76.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.53 per share on revenue of $75.33 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to decline 16% year over year to $4.72 per share, while full-year revenue of the $282.19 billion would rise 9.5% year over year.

The year-over-year projections for both revenue and profits are not as robust as investors have become accustomed to in previous quarters. While Google Services remains the company's bread-and-butter business, accounting for some 90% of consolidated revenues, Google Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace are starting to show strong acceleration. The slowing ad business, meanwhile, is likely to persist if judging by recent macro trends.

In the third quarter, the company missed on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.06 per share on revenue fo $69.09 billion. One of the main culprits was a significant decline in YouTube advertising revenue, which fell by 2% to $7.1 billion and missed analysts' forecasts. Operating income and margins also declined fell to $17.14 billion from $21.03 billion, and to 25% from 32% respectively.

However, the company is right-sizing its business to prepare for any anticipated slowdown, recently announcing cost-cutting initiatives, including plans to reduce its global headcount by 12,000 employees. These aggressive measures could boost the company’s bottom line in 2023 by as much as 1.5 billion to $2 billion. As such, on Thursday it’s likely that Google will provide upside 2023 guidance. Assuming the company also shows improved Q4 ad revenue the stock may present the value investors have come to expect.

