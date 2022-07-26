Alphabet (GOOGL) Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL) is due to report second quarter fiscal 2022 earrings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Shares of the Google and YouTube parent have fallen 21% year to date, underperforming the 16% decline in the S&P 500 index. The stock has fallen 8.4% and 12.3% in the respective three months and six month, while only slightly outperforming the losses in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite during that span.

Despite its decline, the shares have been a relative out-performer when compared to its FAANG peers Meta Platforms (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). Amid the rout in tech, the market has adopted a “flight to quality” approach. This means investors are picking their spots, looking for companies have to feature fundamental qualities such as sustainable revenue and earnings growth, solid cash flows and strong balance sheets.

While Alphabet has all of the aforementioned qualities, investors want to know whether the tech giant can overcome various macroeconomic concerns such as rising inflation, which has caused a slowdown in digital advertising spend in the first half of the year. The slowing ad business is likely to persist, judging by the drop in Snap (SNAP) which last week released results of a brutal quarter that missed Street's estimates, forcing the company to pull its guidance.

It’s possible that Alphabet has weathered the storm and Snap’s bad results are its own to deal with, and may show no carryover to Google, which has been a model of execution. In the last two years, the company’s quarterly reports have beaten revenue estimates for eight consecutive time, while missing on profit estimates just once in that span. Can that winning streak continue on Tuesday? The market will also look to see whether Google’s cloud business be an offsetting factor for the slowing ad business.

For the quarter that ended June, Wall Street is looking for the Mountain View, Calif.-based tech giant earn $1.30 per share on revenue of $70.27 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.36 per share on revenue of $61.88 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 2.5% year over year to $5.47 per share, while full-year revenue of the $294.63 billion would rise 14.4% year over year.

The strong year-over-year projections for both revenue and profits underscore how strong the company’s three operating segments have been. While Google Services remains the company's bread-and-butter business, accounting for some 90% of consolidated revenues in 2021, Google Google Cloud Platform and Google Workspace are starting to show strong acceleration. Alphabet’s cloud revenue rose 47% year over year in 2021.

While Amazon Web Services (30% market share) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure (20% market share) are the two leading cloud providers, Google Cloud is gaining ground with 9% share. Estimate calls for Google Cloud to deliver Q2 segment revenues of $6.1 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 43%. The global cloud market is expected to grow at an annual compounded rate of 16.3% in the next four years. Notably, Alphabet’s cloud revenue is growing even faster than the the global projected rate.

Ahead of the earnings report, the company also said YouTube TV had topped 5 million subscribers, taking the top spot for streaming TV services in the United States, surpassing Disney-owned (DIS) Hulu. That increased digital momentum drove the top line beat in Q1 when it reported 23% rise in revenue to $68.01 billion, driven by strong results in its Google advertising, which includes search, YouTube ads and Google network ads. The market will want to see sustained improvement in these areas on Tuesday.

