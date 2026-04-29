Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Alphabet (GOOGL) reported revenue of $94.67 billion, up 23.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.11, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $92.22 billion, representing a surprise of +2.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +93.84%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total TAC (traffic acquisition costs) : $15.23 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $15.39 billion.

: $15.23 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $15.39 billion. Headcount (Number of employees) : 194,668 versus 192,820 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 194,668 versus 192,820 estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- United States : $53.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%.

: $53.98 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.8%. Revenues- Other Americas (Canada and Latin America) : $6.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%.

: $6.35 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.65 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.3%. Revenues- APAC : $18.29 billion versus $19.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change.

: $18.29 billion versus $19.01 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.1% change. Revenues- EMEA : $31.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%.

: $31.47 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.51 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.4%. Revenues- YouTube ads : $9.88 billion versus $10.03 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change.

: $9.88 billion versus $10.03 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.7% change. Revenues- Google Cloud : $20.03 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $18.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63.4%.

: $20.03 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $18.4 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +63.4%. Revenues- Google advertising : $77.25 billion versus $76.91 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change.

: $77.25 billion versus $76.91 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.5% change. Revenues- Google Search & other : $60.4 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $59.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.

: $60.4 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $59.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%. Revenues- Google Network : $6.97 billion versus $7.18 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.

: $6.97 billion versus $7.18 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change. Revenues- Google subscriptions, platforms, and devices: $12.38 billion compared to the $12.12 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.3% year over year.

Here is how Alphabet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Alphabet here>>>

Shares of Alphabet have returned +21.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.