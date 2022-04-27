Alphabet (GOOGL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Alphabet’s GOOGL first-quarter 2022 earnings of $24.62 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The figure declined 6.3% year over year.

Revenues of $68.01 billion increased 23% year over year (26% at constant currency).

Net revenues, excluding total traffic acquisition costs or TAC (TAC is the portion of revenues shared with Google’s partners, and amounts paid to distribution partners and others, who direct traffic to the Google website), were $56.02 billion, which lagged the consensus mark of $56.17 billion. The figure rose 22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

TAC of $11.9 billion was up 23.5% year over year.

Top-line growth was driven by the solid momentum across the company’s search and cloud businesses. Strong segmental performance contributed well.

However, the company witnessed sluggishness in advertisement spending and slow growth in YouTube in the reported quarter.

Notably, shares of Alphabet have plunged 2.6% in the pre-market trading following the release of lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings per share.

On a year-to-date basis, Alphabet has lost 18.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 17.3%.

The ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine, which has resulted in the suspension of advertisement activities in Russia, is expected to be a headwind for the company.

Nevertheless, Alphabet’s growing investments in AI and the expanding cloud services portfolio, which are expected to yield huge returns in the days ahead, remain major positives. This, in turn, is expected to instill investors’ optimism in the stock in the days ahead.

Alphabet Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Segments in Detail

The company reports revenues under Google Services, Google Cloud and Other Bets.

Google Services

Revenues from the Google services business increased 20.1% year over year to $61.5 billion, accounting for 90.4% of total revenues.

Under the services business, search revenues from Google-owned sites increased 24.3% year over year to $39.6 billion.

YouTube’s advertising revenues grew 14.4% year over year to $6.9 billion, while Network advertising revenues increased 20.2% to $8.2 billion.

Total Google advertising revenues grew 22.3% year over year to $54.7 billion and accounted for 80.4% of the total revenues.

Google’s Other revenues, consisting of Google Play and YouTube non-advertising revenues, were $6.8 billion for the first quarter, up 4.9% year over year.

Google Cloud

Google Cloud revenues rose 43.8% year over year to $5.8 billion, accounting for 8.6% of the quarterly revenues.

Other Bets

Other Bets’ revenues were $440 million, up 122.2% year over year, accounting for 0.6% of the total first-quarter revenues.

Regional Details

EMEA (29.9% of total revenues): The company generated $20.3 billion of revenues from the region, up 19% year over year.

APAC (17.4% of total revenues):The region generated $11.8 billion in revenues, up 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Other Americas (5.6% of total revenues):The region generated $3.8 billion in revenues, up 32% on a year-over-year basis.

United States (46.7% of total revenues):The company generated $31.7 billion of revenues from the region, which increased 27% from the prior-year quarter.

Operating Details

Costs and operating expenses were $47.9 billion, up 23.2% year over year. As a percentage of revenues, the figure expanded 10 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.

The operating margin was 30%, which remained flat year over year. Segment-wise, Google Services’ operating margin of 37.3% contracted 90 bps from the prior-year quarter.

Google Cloud reported a loss of $931 million compared to a loss of $974 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Bets reported a loss of $1.15 billion compared to a loss of $1.14 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $133.9 billion, down from $139.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

Long-term debt was $14.82 billion at the end of the reported quarter compared with $14.79 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

The company generated $25.1 billion in cash from operations in first-quarter 2022 compared with $24.9 billion in fourth-quarter 2021.

It spent $9.8 billion on capex, netting a free cash flow of $15.3 billion in the reported quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider stocks like Jabil JBL, Jack Henry & Associates JKHY and Broadcom AVGO. While Jabil currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Broadcom and Jack Henry & Associates carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Jabil has gained 4.3% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for JBL is currently projected at 12%.

Jack Henry & Associates has gained 18.4% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for JKHY is currently projected at 17%.

Broadcom has gained 22% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVGO is currently projected at 14.5%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.