Alphabet (GOOGL) Price Target Increased by 5.24% to 165.30

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOGL) has been revised to 165.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.24% from the prior estimate of 157.07 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 129.14 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.82% from the latest reported closing price of 143.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an increase of 162 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.86%, a decrease of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.19% to 4,977,926K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 184,823K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153,454K shares, representing an increase of 16.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 19.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 142,570K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 12.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 125,777K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123,404K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 110,544K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 106,409K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113,724K shares, representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Alphabet Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 130,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

