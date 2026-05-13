Alphabet (GOOGL) Price Target Increased by 11.20% to 410.17

The average one-year price target for Alphabet (NasdaqGS:GOOGL) has been revised to $410.17 / share. This is an increase of 11.20% from the prior estimate of $368.86 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $222.20 to a high of $540.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.89% from the latest reported closing price of $387.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,691 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphabet. This is an decrease of 1,358 owner(s) or 19.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOOGL is 1.77%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.39% to 5,057,134K shares. The put/call ratio of GOOGL is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 378,262K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 146,193K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 143,526K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 97,553K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 96,537K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 83,963K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,451K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GOOGL by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.