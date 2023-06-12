Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $123.64, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 4.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.74%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $60.21 billion, up 4.76% from the prior-year quarter.

GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.41 per share and revenue of $248.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.64% and +6.18%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Alphabet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.99.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

