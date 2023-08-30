Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $135.88, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 2.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $63.16 billion, up 10.29% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. Alphabet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31, so we one might conclude that Alphabet is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

