Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alphabet (GOOGL) closed at $2,337.35, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.82% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 3.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.31%.

The company is expected to report EPS of $19.34, up 90.92% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.17 billion, up 46.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $87.91 per share and revenue of $194.39 billion, which would represent changes of +49.99% and +29.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.9% higher. GOOGL is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, GOOGL is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.42.

It is also worth noting that GOOGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. GOOGL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

