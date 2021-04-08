Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,250.43, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the internet search leader had gained 8.28% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

GOOGL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GOOGL to post earnings of $15.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $42.23 billion, up 25.28% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $69.28 per share and revenue of $186.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.21% and +24.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% higher within the past month. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GOOGL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32, so we one might conclude that GOOGL is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that GOOGL has a PEG ratio of 1.79 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GOOGL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

