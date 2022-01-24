Alphabet (GOOGL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alphabet (GOOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $2,616.08, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had lost 11.28% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Alphabet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, Alphabet is projected to report earnings of $26.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.69%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $59.3 billion, up 27.71% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Alphabet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Alphabet has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.02 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.02.

Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

