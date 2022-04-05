Alphabet (GOOGL) Opens Google Fiber Kiosks at 3 Local Malls

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been consistently working toward expanding its service centers of high-speed Internet service, Google Fiber, to new locations.

Reportedly, the company opened Google Fiber Kiosks at local malls in three cities in the United States, namely North Star Mall in San Antonio, Crabtree Mall in Raleigh and Oak Park Mall in Kansas City.

With the help of these newly established Google Fiber Kiosks, GOOGL strives to cater to the requirements of customers at a faster pace.

New and existing customers can either sign up or upgrade their service, get help in the optimization of their home network, and keep themselves updated with the latest Google Fiber offerings.

Thus, customers can get their queries resolved about everything related to Google Fiber as well as enjoy shopping in the mall.

We believe the latest move is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Fiber.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Growing Google Fiber Efforts

Apart from the latest effort, Google Fiber released its 2 Gig plan across various cities for business customers for $250 a month.

Additionally, Google Fiber is offering up to two Google Wifi routers to customers for free, as part of their subscription plan.

Further, Google Fiber has been shifting focus from Fiber TV to a free Chromecast with Google TV and paid streaming services — including YouTube TV, FuboTV, Philo, or Sling — in a bid to expand its presence in the streaming space.

With the help of these initiatives, GOOGL aims to provide better services to customers. This, in turn, is helping the company gain momentum among customers.

Competitive Scenario

Google, with the recent move, upped its ante against other companies including Frontier Communications FYBR and Verizon Communications VZ, which are also making strong efforts to gain traction among customers.

Frontier offers services to residential and business customers over fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company’s recent announcement of offering network-wide 2 Gig fiber Internet service to customers remains noteworthy.

Verizon Communication’s subsidiary Verizon Fios is a fast Internet solution provider based on a 100% fiber-optic network for fast and reliable connectivity. Additionally, it offers up to 25 times faster uploading speed than cable due to low latency and reliability of fiber. Further, the company recently rolled out a tri-band router with Wi-Fi 6, which provides the highest bandwidth so that the whole family can be connected at the same time.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing Fiber efforts and innovative technologies are likely to continue strengthening its competitive position in the market.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which is carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 32.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 29.1%.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.